GAC Member Muraina Taiwo Backs Obasa’s Lagos Assembly Takeover

A member of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), Muraina Taiwo, has thrown his weight behind the return of Mudashiru Obasa to the Lagos State House of Assembly, insisting that his removal was illegal.

Naija News earlier reported that in a dramatic turn of events, the ousted Speaker, Obasa, returned to the Assembly complex on Thursday in the company of security operatives, making his way into the Speaker’s Office around 9 am.

Following his unexpected reappearance, 36 lawmakers swiftly gathered to express their displeasure during a media briefing.

The spokesperson for the House, Olukayode Ogundipe, who was flanked by pro-Meranda legislators, described the development as shocking and embarrassing.

‘I Was Never Removed’ – Obasa

However, addressing the press at the Assembly complex, Obasa insisted that he remained the legitimate Speaker, dismissing his impeachment as illegal and unconstitutional.

“I’ve never been removed, there is nothing like impeachment. Impeachment or removal or what is it called is undemocratic and unconstitutional, and in doing that, you must follow due process,” he stated.

Speaking on the development in an interview with Punch, Taiwo backed Obasa’s return, hailing his courage.

“You can’t put illegality on something legal; it can’t work. The way he took a bold step to claim his right, I appreciate him and I pray for him for continued success,” Taiwo said.