Egypt’s Omar Assar Stops Quadri Aruna’s Shine In Tunisia

In a thrilling showdown at the 2025 Africa table-tennis Cup held in Tunisia, Egypt’s Omar Assar claimed victory over Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna with a dramatic score of 4-3.

The defeat has thwarted Quadri Aruna’s pursuit of a sixth championship title. Assar’s skill and determination outmatched the Nigerian star in front of a captivated audience.

Aruna had previously displayed his prowess by decisively defeating Cameroon’s Ylane Batix in the semi-finals, setting the stage for this highly awaited confrontation with Assar.

On the other hand, Assar demonstrated his resilience by narrowly overcoming the impressive surprise semi-finalist Salifou Abdel Kader, also finishing with a tight 4-3 score.

The women’s singles final featured an all-Egyptian contest, where the reigning champion, Dina Meshref, faced off against the young upstart Hana Goda.

In a remarkable comeback, Goda rallied from a two-set deficit to secure the championship with a score of 4-2, marking a significant achievement in her burgeoning career.

Before the final, Goda had confidently defeated Nigeria’s Fatimo Bello with a dominating 4-1 performance, while Meshref had to fight hard through a challenging match against Mariam Alhodaby, ultimately winning 4-2.

Note that all four finalists from the men’s and women’s singles, along with their semi-final opponents, have successfully qualified for the prestigious 2025 ITTF World Cup, which will take place in China.