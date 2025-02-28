Don’t Dismiss Natasha’s Allegation Against Akpabio, How You Handle It Will Send A Strong Message – Atiku Tells Tinubu

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has called for a detailed investigation into the sexual harassment allegation against Senate President Godswill Akpabio by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Atiku, in a personally signed message on Friday, made available to Naija News, said the way the allegation is handled will send a strong message about Nigeria’s commitment to justice, accountability, and the inclusion of women in governance.

It would be recalled that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, had during a live TV interview on Friday, said she rejected Apkabio’s sexual advances, and she was thereafter subjected to persistent harassment in the Senate.

Reacting to the allegation, Atiku said the matter must not be taken lightly or thrown under the carpet. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, demanded a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation of the matter.

The former Vice President called on President Bola Tinubu and Akpabio himself to ensure the matter is treated with the highest importance.

He said: “Like millions of Nigerians, I watched with deep concern this morning as Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan raised serious allegations of sexual harassment, intimidation, and mistreatment against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

“These allegations are grave and deserve a thorough, impartial, and transparent investigation.

“The Nigerian Senate represents the voice of the people. Those who serve in it — especially its leadership — must uphold the highest standards of integrity, dignity, and respect, both for their office and for the Nigerian citizens they serve.

“As the third most powerful figure in the country, the Senate President should embody unimpeachable character.

“Sexual harassment in the workplace is a significant barrier to women’s advancement and, by extension, the nation’s progress. Allegations of such misconduct should never be simply dismissed, particularly when they involve a public officer with immense power, influence, and responsibility.

“As the chief presiding officer of the Upper Chamber, the Senate President has a duty to champion the protection and empowerment of Nigerian women through legislation — not to be the subject of allegations that undermine those very principles.

“The handling of this matter will send a strong message about Nigeria’s commitment to justice, accountability, and the inclusion of women in governance.

“I urge the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Senate itself to take these allegations seriously by ensuring a credible, transparent, and independent investigation.

“With only four women currently serving in the Senate, it is imperative that we foster an environment where female legislators can serve without fear of harassment or intimidation.

“This moment demands careful and principled action to uphold the integrity of our institutions and ensure that every Nigerian, regardless of gender, is treated with dignity and respect.”