Do You Still Want Be Ruled By Politicians Who Believe In Thugs? – Rhodes-Vivour Asks Lagosians

Former Lagos State governorship candidate under the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has asked Lagosians to choose between politicians who believe in thuggery and politicians who believe in competence.

Naija News reports that Rhodes-Vivour posed the question to Lagos residents on Friday, in an interview on Arise News, where he analyzed the chaos in the state’s House of Assembly.

The Labour Party chieftain wondered why the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) continued to push for the former Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, who was accused of financial misappropriation, to remain on the seat.

“What kind of party still pushes a speaker that his peers have rejected and have accused of significant financial misappropriation? What does that say about the moral fabric of that political party? What does that say about the empathy or the care for the people, especially in this type of economic situation that we are facing? And all of these things are also reflective on the kind of democracy that is going on in Lagos today, where we’re having to choose between people that are pushing ideas or people that are pushing violence, people that are law-abiding or people that believe in thuggery,” he said.

The Labour Party chieftain advised Lagos residents to move away from the old political class to a new political class that embraced competence over violence and thuggery.

“I believe the question before Lagosians today is simple: do we want to be governed by politicians who believe in violence and thuggery or make a conscious decision to turn a new chapter towards electing quality individuals with character, competence and compassion,” he asked.