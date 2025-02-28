Buhari Relocates To Kaduna After Two Years In Daura

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has relocated to his Kaduna residence, nearly two years after settling in Daura, Katsina State, following the completion of his tenure.

Naija News disclosed that his former aide, Bashir Ahmad, disclosed this in a post on 𝕏 (formerly Twitter) on Thursday night.

According to Ahmad, Buhari chose to live in Daura after leaving office in May 2023, staying away from active political discussions and focusing on private engagements.

“Today, former President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to his Kaduna residence after spending two years in Daura, Katsina State, since leaving office in May 2023.

“After completing his tenure, he opted for a quiet life in his hometown and largely stayed out of active political discussions, focusing on private engagements,” Ahmad wrote.

The ex-president was accompanied by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, and Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, among other dignitaries, signaling a strong show of support from key political allies.

Naija News recall that Buhari, who handed over to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in May 2023, a month ago, noted that his health has significantly improved since leaving office.

“My health has improved since leaving office. People who visited me told me I look better than before,” he revealed.