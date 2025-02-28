Breaking: Supreme Court Sacks Rivers State LG Chairmen

The Supreme Court has declared the local government election conducted on the 5th of October, 2024 invalid.

Naija News reports that the Supreme Court gave the judgement on Friday. This is one of the many judgements given by the Supreme Court on many cases concerning Rivers State.

In a judgment delivered by Justice Jamilu Tukur, the court said the election was invalid for grossly violating the Electoral Act.

Reading the judgement, Justice Tukur stated that the action of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission was declared void for lack of substantial compliance to the Electoral Act and guidelines as the electoral body continued voter registration even after announcing an election date.

The apex court held that processes leading to the conduct of a local government election were abridged in clear violation of Section 150 of the Electoral Act.

In another judgement, the apex court also recognized Martins Amaewhule as the Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly.

In a judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Akomaye, the five-member panel unanimously dismissed a cross-appeal filed by Governor Siminalayi Fubara, which challenged the legitimacy of the House of Assembly led by Speaker Amaewhule.

The court ordered Amaewhule to resume sitting immediately alongside other elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

It criticized Governor Fubara for presenting the 2024 appropriation bill before a four-member Assembly, stating that the move denied 28 constituencies proper representation and violated an earlier court directive requiring him to present the budget before a validly constituted Assembly under Amaewhule’s leadership.