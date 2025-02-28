Breaking: Fubara Reacts To Supreme Court Ruling, Reveals Next Plan

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has acknowledged the Supreme Court ruling affirming Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule and 26 other lawmakers as valid members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, marking a major shift in the ongoing political crisis in the state.

In a statement released by the Commissioner for Information, Joe Johnson, Fubara said he has taken note of the Supreme Court’s judgment regarding state funds and the administration of local governments in Rivers.

“At this time, we are awaiting a detailed briefing on the implications of the judgment. We will carefully evaluate the situation and determine the next steps to take in the best interest of Rivers State and its people,” the statement read.

Fubara: Supreme Court Did Not Address Defection Issue

While admitting that the Supreme Court’s decision effectively reinstated the 27 lawmakers, Fubara maintained that the core issue of their defection—which led to their disputed status—was not addressed by the apex court, as it remains pending before the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt.

“Since the issue of defection wasn’t on the table before the learned Justices, in their eyes, Amaewhule and the 26 others are still operating as lawmakers until that matter comes before them,” the statement noted.

Naija News reports that Governor Fubara assured the people of Rivers State that his administration remains committed to protecting the best interests of the state and upholding the rule of law.

He urged residents to remain calm and law-abiding as the government seeks clarity on the judgment and its broader implications.