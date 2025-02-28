Akpabio Told Natasha To Meet Him At Hotel – Ireti Kingibe

The Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ireti Kingibe, has reacted to the sexual harassment allegation of her colleague, Natasha Akpoti, against the Senate President, Godwill Akpabio.

Naija News reports that the lawmaker representing Kogi Central, during an interview on Arise TV on Friday, February 28, 2025, accused Akpabio of soliciting a romantic relationship with her.

Senator Natasha said that due to the rejection of Apkabio’s sexual advances, she was subjected to persistent harassment in the Senate.

According to Natasha, the Senate President had consistently blocked her motions from being heard on the floor each time it was raised, and some colleagues advised her to see Akpabio privately in his office.

However, when she visited Akpabio in his office, the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State told her she would enjoy many benefits if she takes care of him.

In an interview on Arise TV on Friday, Kingibe said she is not so close to Akpabio to discuss sexual harassment.

She recalled a discussion with Natasha, who claimed Akpabio had invited her to a hotel, but she told the Kogi lawmaker to meet senators only at their homes and offices.

She said, “I don’t have a close relationship with Akpabio to discuss issue of sexual harassment. When I go to the Senate and my neighbours or Senator Natasha is not there, I collect documents on their behalf.

“I collected some documents for Senator Natasha, informed her and went to her house. She told me that she was supposed to discuss something with Akpabio but he said to meet him at a hotel, and I told her that you only meet the Senators in their homes, and offices not hotels and while we were discussing her husband came in.