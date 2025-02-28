Akpabio: Senate Is Not Gender Friendly, Natasha Is Not Following The Rules – Ireti Kingibe

The Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ireti Kingibe, has faulted her colleague, representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s over claims about the seating reassignment in the Senate.

Naija News reports that Natasha recently sparked drama in the Red Chamber during the plenary over her refusal to move to the seat, which was reallocated to her by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Natasha raised her hand to speak but was denied recognition because she was not speaking from the seat assigned to her.

Angered by this, she raised her voice in protest, accusing Akpabio of denying her of her privilege.

Subsequently, the Senate unanimously voted to refer her to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions for disciplinary review.

However, while appearing on Arise TV on Friday, February 28, 2025, Senator Natasha claimed that the seating arrangement was part of a ploy to frustrate legislative duties and accused Akpabio of sexual harassment.

Reacting to Natasha’s claim about the seating arrangement, Kingibe, while appearing on Arise TV on Friday, stated that Natasha does not follow the Senate rule, stressing that the three other female senators have been silent about the seating arrangement row because they do not want to say anything negative about Natasha.

Kingibe, the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women Affairs, admitted that the Senate is not gender-friendly, but the situation has improved, adding that women should follow the rules of the institution they chose to enter.

She said, “Silence is golden, especially when one of us is not following the rules, and as women, we did not want to come out publicly to say anything negative about her, and we were hoping all of this will blow over, as a lot of things do.

“The Senate is not a place where we are supposed to fight over trivialities like seating arrangements.

“This is about the rules of the Senate. So if I can point out that other women have been moved several times on that day, I wasn’t there, but I gathered that several men were also moved.

“The truth of the matter is, yes, the Senate is not gender friendly, but it has been improving much better than when we first entered the Senate, I must say. And the truth of the matter is, when we make a fuss and draw the attention of the Senate president, he corrects it. Truly, the Senate can do better than it is doing, but there’s hardly anything that’s been done to us that’s not done to other men.

“I want women to know we have to follow the rules of the institution we choose to enter, and that is mostly the point of this visit here.”