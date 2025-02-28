‘Akpabio Need To Step Down’ – Outrage As Natasha Accuses Senate President Of Sexual Harassment

Some Nigerians have called for the resignation of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, following the allegation of sexual harassment by the Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Naija News reports that the Senator, during an interview on Arise TV on Friday, February 28, 2025, alleged that her trouble in the Senate began after she rejected sexual advances from Akpabio.

The allegation has generated outrage online, with some Nigerians demanding the resignation of Akpabio to allow proper investigation, while others claimed that the matter may be treated with levity, with Natasha bearing the consequences of the outburst.

@BarristerJuliet wrote: “Dear Senator Natasha, @NatashaAkpoti Your pains are felt and we stand by you. Thank you for standing strong in the face of the adversity. Your courage today is for you, the women of today and for the women of tomorrow. Watching your entire interview with Arise this morning, reaffirms my believe that Nigerians must only elect leaders ready for governance and not sexual exploitation(We all heard the recent voice note circulating the media space on a politician renting private jets to have fun with girls) and disregard for rule of law. This is not the first time Senator Akpabio has been alleged to commit sexual infractions against women. Sexual exploitation as it is today is on the rise and It happens in schools, offices and various places.”

@TheSerahIbrahim wrote: “Senator Natasha just accused Akpabio of sexual harassment and I am not surprised. Why would you frustrate a Senator because she refused to bed you I remember how he spoke and behaved beside Bianca Ojukwu. Always wanting other men’s wives. Shameless.”

@Maxajee wrote: “I think the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio should come out publicly and respond to Senator Natasha because these allegations are heavy. Picking up on a married woman is crazy and below any responsible man.”

@RBiakpara wrote: “Senator Natasha Akpoti has said what many have long suspected. For those who know Akpabio the Senate President, these accusations are not far-fetched but he has to be presumed innocent until proven guilty. What is worrying though, is the amount of hate-filled insults being thrown at Natasha, the supposed victim, who deserves the benefit of doubt until all has been investigated. You have to wonder people’s state of mind. Have they been so traumatised by politicians’ misrule as to make them so subhuman?”

@novieverest wrote: “In a sane country, what Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan just accused Godswill Akpabio of should be a very big issue. But watch her get the stick and scrutiny instead of Akpabio.”

@iamProjectP wrote: “In a sane clime, after this revelation by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against Senator Akpabio he should be resigning from his position as Senate President. But Nigeria is far from sanity so nothing like that will happen, instead the senator will pass a vote of confidence on him at their next sitting today. Nigeria is a joke.”

@bigmorsh wrote: “Facts: Senator Natasha violated rules of the Senate with her outburst at a recent plenary. Possibly out of frustration that had built up within her. But wrong will not be whitewashed as right. Highly speculative: Senate President made sexual advances toward Senator Natasha. Is she saying the truth? We don’t know. Is she lying? We also do not know. Since women have started deliberately making false rape accusations against men, it has become weaponized.”

@OfficialAzzaki wrote: “Senator Natasha’s revelation about Akpabio is disturbing but not surprising. Many face similar pressure in Nigerian politics, where power is abused, and voices are silenced. This must stop! I stand with Natasha and against political exploitation.”

@phreakytahj wrote: “Akpabio needs to step down while investigations are carried out. He cant be the Senate President anymore for now. Senator Natasha is spilling alot on @ARISEtv”