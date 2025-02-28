Akpabio: I Called Natasha Twice But She Refused To Pick My Call – Kingibe

The Senate Chairperson for Women Affair, Ireti Kingibe has disclosed that she reached out to embattled Senator, Natasha Akpoti, but she failed to pick her call.

Kingibe stated this while responding to the sexual allegations made by the Kogi Central Senator against the senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Natasha claimed that most of her privileges were denied and her motion turned down for refusing Akpabio’s sexual advances.

However, speaking during an appearance on Arise News, Kingibe stated that Natasha never discussed the situation with other female lawmakers.

She, however, stated that if Natasha can prove her allegations other female lawmakers will stand by her.

She said, “If we don’t get privileges does not mean that we don’t get our rights, the three of us have not been sexually harassed, but that is not to say if Natasha can prove that she has been, we will support her.

“But she has never discussed it with us and we don’t know about it, she did not respond to the rest of the female senators and has not spoken to anyone of us through our this whole episode.

“Natasha has had the most privileges among female Senators, l have been moved 4 times from my seat.

“I called Natasha twice before reaching out to her husband, but she didn’t return my calls.”