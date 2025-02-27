‘You’re Using State Resources For Political Gains’ – CUPP Blasts APC For Hosting Caucus Meeting At Aso Villa

The National Secretary of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Peter Ameh, has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) hosting of the caucus meeting at the banquet hall of the presidential Villa as an abuse of power which should be condemned by every Nigerian.

Naija News reports that Ameh, in a statement on Thursday, said the use of the Presidential Villa for partisan activities is a clear violation of the principles of democracy and sets a dangerous precedent.

According to him, by hosting APC functions at the villa, the ruling party is essentially using state resources for their political gain while excluding other registered political parties from accessing the same facilities.

The statement reads, “The Presidential Villa, the official residence and workplace of the President of Nigeria, is a symbol of national unity and the seat of power. It is a place where important national decisions are made and where the President receives visiting dignitaries.

“However, recent events have raised concerns about the misuse of the Presidential Villa for partisan purposes. Specifically, the hosting of the APC National Caucus meeting at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa should be widely criticized as an abuse of power.

“The villa belongs to all Nigerians, regardless of their party affiliation. By hosting APC functions at the villa, the ruling party is essentially using state resources for their political gain while excluding other registered political parties from accessing the same facilities. This creates an uneven playing field and undermines the democratic process.

“The use of the Presidential Villa for partisan activities is a slap in the face of Nigerians who are struggling to make ends meet. At a time when the country is facing numerous challenges, including poverty, insecurity, and corruption, it is unacceptable that the ruling party is more concerned with consolidating its power than with addressing the pressing needs of the people.

“Anything less would be a betrayal of the trust placed in them by the Nigerian people.”