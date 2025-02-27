William Troost-Ekong Targets 2025 AFCON, Flying Eagles Coach Happy With Ivory Coast Win

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has expressed his strong ambition to secure the Africa Cup of Nations title, highlighting it as his key objective.

In his debut at the tournament, Troost-Ekong earned a bronze medal during the 2019 edition held in Egypt. He followed this with an impressive silver medal finish in the latest competition in Cote d’Ivoire, where he contributed significantly despite narrowly losing to the hosts in the final match.

Troost-Ekong showcased his skills by scoring three goals during the tournament in Cote d’Ivoire and was honoured with the Player of the Tournament award. With his eyes set on the 2025 tournament in Morocco, he is eager to finally hold the coveted trophy.

“Having participated three times—with a bronze and a silver medal—I am focused on achieving my ultimate goal of winning. It holds significant value for me, as well as for the youth in Africa and Nigeria,” Troost-Ekong told talkSPORT.

Meanwhile, Flying Eagles head coach Aliyu Zubairu is dedicated to developing a robust squad capable of clinching the title at the 2025 Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations.

The nine-time African champions recently showcased their potential with a solid 2-0 victory over Cote d’Ivoire in a friendly match in Abidjan, marking an important milestone as it was their first real test since triumphing over Ghana in the WAFU B Championship final last year.

Following the match, Zubairu reflected on the performance, emphasizing the need to assess the team’s progress in preparation for the Under-20 AFCON. “While today’s result is encouraging, it is crucial for us to continue building the team. We used this friendly to gauge the readiness of our seasoned players alongside the newcomers vying for a place on the team,” he explained to reporters.

The Flying Eagles are set to face Cote d’Ivoire once again in another friendly on Friday, providing further opportunities for evaluation and growth.