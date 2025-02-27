Why We Couldn’t Hold NEC Last Year – APC Spokesman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) spokesman, Felix Morka, has said the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting was not held in 2024 because of the dignitaries in the party.

Naija News reports that Morka said it was difficult getting the party dignitaries to agree on a particular date because of their busy schedules.

In an interview with Channels TV, the party’s spokesman described the Wednesday NEC meeting as successful. He added that it addressed all internal issues and issues affecting the nation.

His words: “It hasn’t been difficult to hold a NEC meeting. We scheduled a NEC meeting last year but we had to postpone because you know all of the alignments we needed to make the meeting happen were not there. It’s not that easy to negotiate a convenient date when you’re dealing with so many leaders who have very busy schedules.

“Our President has been very busy traveling making the case for Nigeria and all the other leaders in their respective roles are also very busy. So even just negotiating a date takes time but anyhow I think today (Wednesday) has come and we held our meeting.

“We are very pleased with the outcome. It was well attended, and the energy was very high. You heard some of our leaders speak, each one took the time to speak to issues of the party, internal issues, and the state of the nation.”