‘We Must Work Together In Unity, Strategy, To Take APC To Victory In 2027’ – Omo-Agege

Former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has urged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to remain vigilant and strategically prepared to counter electoral manipulation in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking during an interactive session with APC stakeholders in Warri South Local Government Area on Wednesday, Omo-Agege, who contested the 2023 Delta governorship election, stressed the importance of genuine reconciliation within the party.

He also called for stronger grassroots mobilization to enhance the party’s presence and effectiveness.

Reflecting on the 2023 elections, he acknowledged internal sabotage as a key factor in the party’s performance but assured members that APC would be better prepared moving forward.

“We will take necessary steps to prevent not just internal sabotage but also the falsification of election results by the PDP,” he stated.

Regarding the governorship election results in Warri South LGA, Omo-Agege insisted that the APC had actually won despite electoral manipulations.

“Even with the manipulations, the margin was very small. We know we won in this local government,” he asserted.

He urged party members to remain steadfast, stressing that their mission extends beyond politics to securing Delta State’s future.

“We must work together. With unity, strategy, and determination, we will take APC to victory in 2027,” he said.

Omo-Agege underscored the importance of reconciliation but insisted that it must be authentic rather than mere political talk.

“I don’t know any politician who doesn’t talk about reconciliation. But real reconciliation is not just words; it requires action. We have made efforts and are willing to do more, but it has to be genuine,” he said.

The former Deputy Senate President dismissed claims that he and his faction had resisted reconciliation, arguing that no meaningful steps had been taken by those making such accusations.

“The narrative being pushed is that we don’t want reconciliation. But was there ever a real effort at reconciliation? No. In politics, no one wins alone—it requires collective effort,” he added.

A prominent APC chieftain and Prince of Warri Kingdom, Dr. Yemi Emiko, also addressed the gathering, asserting that Omo-Agege had rightfully earned his leadership position in the party.

He criticized those attempting to assert leadership without significant contributions to the party’s success, emphasizing that true leadership is rooted in grassroots efforts.

“All politics is local. If you want to lead, you must deliver your ward and local government. Omo-Agege has earned the leadership of Delta APC through hard work and grassroots mobilization, not by making empty claims on social media,” Emiko stated.

He urged party members to rally behind Omo-Agege, expressing confidence that a united APC would be instrumental in dislodging the PDP from power in Delta come 2027.