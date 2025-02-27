We Have Closed Down Several ‘Miracle Centres’ In Abia State – Gov Otti

The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has stated that his administration has shut down several places used for examination malpractices, code-named Miracle Centres.

Otti stated this on Wednesday in Umuahia while launching the Abia State educational innovative program tagged AbiaFirst.

He explained that his administration is doing everything to provide a conducive learning environment for Abia children.

Speaking further, Otti asserted that his administration has tackled the deterioration that characterized the Abia State government’s education sector during the past administrations.

“I am, however glad that several steps have been taken in the last twenty months to address the malaise of exam malpractices in most parts of the State, leading to the closure of several outlets designated as miracle centres,” Otti said.

He pointed out that several educational initiatives like improved teachers’ welfare, recruitment of five thousand teachers and rehabilitation of schools are geared towards producing a future generation of leaders for the State.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Elder Goodluck Ubochi, said the ABIAFIRST initiative aims at re-imagining Abia’s education system and focuses on quality teaching, improving basic education, reforming secondary schools, integrating digital learning, and enhancing career education and skills development.