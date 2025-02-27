‘We Do Not Have TikTok Account’ – EFCC Alerts Nigerians About Fraudsters Impersonating Commission

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has warned Nigerians against falling prey to fraudsters using the Commission’s logo to generate traffic and defraud unsuspecting individuals in a TikTok live session.

Naija News reports that the anti-graft agency, in a statement through its Head, Media & Publicity, Dele Oyewale, said the Commission has no TikTok account.

EFCC advised Nigerians to discountenance any account bearing the insignia of the Commission.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to activities of some fraudsters who on Thursday, 27 February, 2025, organised a live session on a Tik-Tok platform using the Commission’s logo to generate traffic and defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

“The fraudsters used six fake accounts all bearing the logo of the Commission and names of non-existent directorates.

“Among the names and logos used for the fraudulent live session are: “EFCC of Nigeria”, “EFCC Lagos”, “EFCC Delta”, “EFCC of Benin”,” EFCC of Jos,” and “EFCC Saga.”

“The Commission has no Tik-Tok account and the public is advised to discountenance any such account bearing the insignia of the Commission.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, has disclosed that foreigners are establishing criminal cells in Nigerian cities.

According to him, the organised foreign fraud syndicates employ young Nigerians to carry out their nefarious deeds.

The EFCC boss stated this while receiving participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course from the National Institute for Security Studies, led by its Director of Studies, Hyginus Ngele.

ccording to a statement on Wednesday by the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, Olukoyede also revealed that foreign fraudsters are also illegally importing arms into Nigeria using cryptocurrency as a means of payment.