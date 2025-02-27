Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 27th February, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 27th February, 2025

President Bola Tinubu has asserted that the Nigerian economy is getting better.

Speaking on Wednesday at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, President Tinubu said he is happy food prices are coming down even as Ramadan approaches.

According to him, the rest of the world is amazed by the good things happening in Nigeria. He added that stability is returning to the economy, and there are noticeable improvements.

“ I am happy with food prices coming down especially as Ramadan approaches. The Sun is high and the sky is bright outside. While the rest of the world unravels, we are seeing growth in Nigeria. We are seeing gradual return to stability. We are seeing improvements…,” he said.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced a ₦65 reduction in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol.

Naija News learnt that the reduction in the ex-depot price from ₦890 to ₦825 per litre will take effect from 27th February 2025.

Under the new arrangement, buyers in Lagos would purchase fuel at ₦860 per litre at MRS outlets.

This marks the second price reduction of PMS in February 2025, following a previous decrease of ₦60 earlier in the month.

According to Dangote, the price adjustment was designed to provide essential relief to Nigerians in anticipation of the upcoming Ramadan season while supporting President Bola Tinubu’s economic recovery policy by alleviating the financial burden on the Nigerian populace.

A former Acting Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Anamekwe Nwabuoku, who is standing trial for alleged misappropriation of ₦1.96 billion, has appealed to the Federal High Court in Abuja to grant him time to negotiate a settlement with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Nwabuoku, who is facing a nine-count charge, made the request after EFCC’s lawyer, Ekele Iheanacho, SAN, informed the court that the prosecution was ready to proceed with five additional witnesses.

Although he was represented at the hearing by his lawyer, Isidore Udenko, the defendant personally addressed the court, stating that he had hired a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) to facilitate an out-of-court settlement with the anti-graft agency.

Udenko noted that the trial had commenced only after the defendant’s previous attempt to reach an agreement with the EFCC fell through.

On his part, EFCC’s counsel, Iheanacho, SAN, stated that the prosecution was not against the request.

Senator Victor Umeh has demanded an apology from former Military Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, for mistreating Ndigbo during his administration.

Naija News reports that the Anambra Central Senator said it was sad that Ndigbo were made to carry a heavy load of injustice for years after the 1966 coup that was erroneously tagged the Igbo coup.

In an interview with Arise News on Wednesday, Senator Umeh commended General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) for writing his autobiography ‘A Journey In Service’ and clarifying what was already public knowledge.

The Labour Party lawmaker further demanded that General Gowon write a book on the Nigeria-Biafra civil war that led to the death of many people from the South East region.

A coalition of Ogoni women groups has threatened to embark on a nude protest should the federal government actualize its plans to resume oil exploration in the region.

The Ogoni women submitted that it is wrong of the government to resume any form of oil exploration in the region without resolving the issues that led to the suspension of the exploration in the 1990s.

The women, in a joint statement by 15 groups under the aegis of the Ogoni Women Coalition for Sustainable Environment, charged the administration of President Bola Tinubu to halt exploration plans until the issues affecting the region are fully resolved.

Leader of Mba Okase Initiative, Dr. Patience Osaroejiji, vowed that Ogoni women would take to the streets naked if the government proceeds with the oil resumption.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, Lezina Pat Ntetep, Coordinator of Eedee Ladies of Tai, stated that Ogoni women have endured years of environmental devastation caused by oil extraction and are unwilling to relive the same experience.

She stressed that the issues raised in the Ogoni Bill of Rights, which led to the suspension of oil activities, remain unresolved.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has disclosed that he inherited a debt of ₦8,987,874,663 upon assuming office.

Naija News reports Ganduje made the disclosure on Wednesday during the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

The APC Chairman described the inherited debts as legal liabilities linked to expenses incurred during pre-election legal battles, election cases, and appeals for legislative, governorship, and presidential elections.

“The current NWC inherited debts and legal liabilities to the total tune of N8,987,874,663, arising from various legal engagements,” he stated.

Former First Lady of Ondo State, Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu, has thrown her weight behind Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti, in the disagreement between the Senator and Godswill Akpabio.

Naija News reports that the wife of late former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu said most women in the National Assembly have been silenced through humiliation.

In a post on her 𝕏 handle, on Wednesday, Mrs. Akeredolu urged Senator Akpoti to go ahead with actions that would address her concerns.

She added that the experiences of women lawmakers across the nation proved that men were not ready to accommodate women in public offices.

Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja has rejected a request to step down from the trial of former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Naija News reports that Emefiele’s legal team, led by Olalekan Ojo (SAN), accused the judge of bias and urged him to recuse himself from further proceedings.

The request was made during Monday’s hearing at the Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos. Justice Oshodi had adjourned the case until February 26, 2025, to rule on whether he will step down.

Delivering his ruling on Wednesday, Justice Oshodi stated that the defence’s claims of bias were baseless and lacked sufficient evidence to warrant his withdrawal from the case.

However, the prosecution, represented by Rotimi Oyedepo from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), opposed the application, asserting that the trial had been conducted fairly.

After considering the arguments and relevant legal references, Justice Oshodi concluded that the recusal request had no merit and subsequently dismissed it.

The father of late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, Joseph Alobo, has expressed anger over his late son’s properties acquired in his grandson’s name, Liam.

Naija News reports that this comes amidst a court ruling declaring controversial singer, Naira Marley, his associate, Sam Larry and Prime Boy innocent in the case of Mohbad’s death.

In the video circulating online, Joseph disclosed that Mohbad owned two hectares of land, among other plots of land, acquired through his mother-in-law, a police officer.

Mohbad’s father queried why the late singer registered the lands in Liam’s name, noting he never acquired anything and put his late son’s name on it.

The video has generated outrage online, with many netizens blasting Mohbad’s father.

Liverpool manager, Arne Slot will serve a two-game touchline ban following his dismissal during the recent match against Everton.

Arne Slot received a red card for approaching referee Michael Oliver on the field after the Premier League match ended in a 2-2 draw at Goodison Park on February 12.

As a result, he will be absent for Liverpool’s home league match against Newcastle on Wednesday and their home game against Southampton on March 8.

However, he will be eligible to participate from the touchline during the Champions League last-16 first-leg match against Paris St-Germain on March 5.

In addition to the ban, Slot has been fined £70,000 by an independent Football Association commission, as he accepted the charge.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.