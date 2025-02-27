Tinubu’s Aide Mocks Kemi Badenoch Over Starmer’s ‘Saviour’ Comment

The Presidency has reacted to events in the United Kingdom’s parliament, on Wednesday, between Conservative Party leader, Kemi Badenoch and Prime Minister, Keir Starmer.

The Nigerian-British lawmaker, Badenoch, during parliament’s session, stated that she was happy that Starmer heeded her advice on aid budget.

“Over the weekend, I suggested to the Prime Minister that he cut the aid budget, and I am pleased that he accepted my advice,” she said.

In response, Prime Minister Starmer said it seemed the Nigerian-British appointed herself as saviour of Western civilization. He added that Badenoch was desperately seeking relevance.

“I’m going to have to let the Leader of the Opposition down gently. She didn’t feature in my thinking at all. I was so busy over the weekend, I didn’t even see her proposal. I think she’s appointed herself, I think, saviour of the Western civilization. It’s a desperate search for relevance,” the UK Prime Minister said.

On his 𝕏 handle, on Thursday, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu, Daniel Bwala, in reaction to Starmer’s words, wrote, “Sister Kemi, you see what we have been telling you abi?”

Naija News reported that Badenoch has consistently criticized Nigeria’s governance system, accusing the system of being too corrupt. She also accused the Nigeria Police of stealing from citizens instead of protecting them.