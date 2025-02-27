Tell Your Serial Election Contester And Loser To Go And Rest – Wike’s Aide Fires Atiku’s Camp

Lere Olayinka, Special Adviser on Public Communication to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has stated that former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, is being haunted by the anti-party seeds he has sown.

He claimed that Atiku sowed the seed of anti-party activities in 2003, 2007, and 2014; a situation which he said still haunts PDP till date.

Olayinka stated this while reacting to claims by Atiku’s media aide, Paul Ibe, that Wike was involved in anti-party activities.

Ibe said the PDP’s letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) regarding the recently conducted South South Zonal Congress showed that the FCT minister is being used by President Bola Tinubu to destroy the leading opposition party.

Condemning Ibeh’s remark via a post on social media, Olayinka cautioned Atiku’s followers to stop focusing on Wike.

He urged them to advise their principal to drop his presidential ambition and rest.

Olayinka said: “Better tell your serial presidential election contester and loser to go and rest.

“The seed of anti-party your @atiku sowed in the @OfficialPDPNig in 2003, 2007 and 2014 is still hunting the party till today.

Speaking on the letter addressed to INEC, Ibeh said, “By the way, did you bother to check the date this letter was written and the date it was received by INEC?

“Letter that took 5 days to trek from Wadata Plaza to INEC office and was received 3 days after the Congress was held is what you are celebrating here.

“I pray that very soon, those “Atiku is Coming” people who are feeding from @atiku’s elusive presidential ambition will have the conscience to say the truth and tell the former VP that he lost the opportunity to be the President of Nigeria to his 2003, 2007 and 2014 rebellions against the @OfficialPDPNig.

“Rather than their masturbation on @GovWike this, Wike that, they should fear God and stop their ATIKU IS COMING deceit.

“It is time for Daddy to rest now and let the PDP breathe. DAZZOL.”