Supporters Storm Lagos Assembly As Obasa ‘Resumes’

Supporters of the impeached Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, have besieged the Assembly complex, demanding his reinstatement.

Naija News reports that this comes a few hours after Obasa arrived at the Lagos assembly complex on Thursday afternoon, flanked by security aides.

Obasa declared that he had resumed his position as the head of the parliament despite his impeachment.

Speaking to journalists, he insisted that he remain the Assembly Speaker.

“I’ve resumed, and I remain the Speaker of the Assembly,” Obasa declared.

A video shared online showed his supporters holding placards and chanting slogans in his favour.

Recall that Obasa was removed as speaker on January 13 while he was abroad, with Mojisola Meranda swiftly installed as his successor.

Upon his return on January 25, he was met with a large crowd of loyalists.

He has since challenged the legitimacy of his removal, maintaining that he is still the rightful speaker of the house.

Meanwhile, the reinstated Clerk of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Olalekan Onafeko, has threatened to file a contempt suit against the acting Clerk, Ottun Babatunde, following a standoff at the Assembly complex on Wednesday.

Onafeko, who was suspended by the House on January 13—the same day Mudashiru Obasa was impeached as Speaker—was prevented from accessing his office despite a court order reinstating him.

Like Obasa, Onafeko had challenged his suspension in court. On February 20, the National Industrial Court in Lagos ruled in his favor, ordering Babatunde’s removal and directing that Onafeko be reinstated.

The ruling came after an ex parte application filed by Onafeko through his lawyer, Yusuf Nurudeen, seeking to prevent Babatunde from continuing in the role. Justice M. N. Esowe granted the order, instructing both parties to maintain the status quo ante bellum until a motion on notice for an interlocutory injunction is heard.