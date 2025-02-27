Shehu Sani Calls For Urgent Protection Of NAFDAC DG Amid Death Threats

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has urged security agencies to ensure the protection of the Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye.

Sani made this appeal in a post on 𝕏 on Thursday, following Adeyeye’s revelation about threats to her life and the safety of NAFDAC officials.

Speaking at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday, Adeyeye highlighted the dangers faced by agency staff in their mission to combat fake and substandard pharmaceutical products across Nigeria.

“Our officials have been targeted simply for doing their jobs.

“One of our staff members in Kano had his child kidnapped because he refused to compromise. Luckily, the child escaped,” Adeyeye stated.

Reacting to the situation, Sani emphasized that Adeyeye had become a target due to her relentless efforts in tackling counterfeit drug manufacturers.

He said, “NAFDAC boss must be protected. Prof Moji has raised alarm over threats to her life. Without a doubt, the manufacturers of fake drugs and adulterated foods are at the center of this.

“She has become their nightmare by courageously and consistently busting their evil and deadly business and protecting the lives of Nigerians.

“They want to be left alone to produce food and drinks in their backyards that will kill our children.

“Prof Moji has maintained and advanced the standard set by the late heroine Dora Akunyili.

“The threat to Prof Moji is a threat to the lives of all Nigerians.”