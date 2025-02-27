Senator Jibrin Vows To Crash NNPP In Kano

The Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, has said the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and the Kwankwasiyya Movement would be erased from Kano State.

Naija News reports that Senator Jibrin stated this on Wednesday while he welcomed some members of the NNPP, from the Ghari (Kunchi) local government area to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Kano North Senator had on Monday, received the former Vice Chairman of Garun Malam Local Government, Safiyanu Mu’awiyya Kadawa, and his supporters to the APC.

While welcoming the Ghari defectors, Jibrin commended their foresight in embracing the “best political party“.

He said more stalwarts from the NNPP, including Senators and House of Representatives members, would be joining the APC. He assured the defectors that they would be carried along in APC.

“Their party, the NNPP and Kwankwasiyya Movement, is on the verge of disintegration in Kano. In Kano North, we have no element of the NNPP, and so does Kano South.

“They are battling to sustain their people in Kano Central, but we’re crashing them with our tremendous interventions.

“We will continue to do more and carry all people along. We will double our efforts to ensure that Nigerians continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy,” he wrote on his 𝕏 handle.