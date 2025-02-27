Reinstated Lagos Assembly Clerk, Onafeko Resumes Duty

The suspended Clerk of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Olalekan Onafeko, has resumed office following a court ruling that ordered his reinstatement.

Naija News recall that Onafeko was suspended on January 13, 2025, the same day 36 out of 40 lawmakers voted to remove Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker during plenary.

However, challenging his indefinite suspension, Onafeko approached the National Industrial Court (NIC), which ruled in his favour, directing that he be reinstated pending the determination of the suit he filed against the Lagos State Government and other respondents.

Speaking to journalists in his office on Thursday, Onafeko reaffirmed his legal right to the position, noting that he was appointed as Clerk in 2022 for a four-year term, with the option of reappointment under the Lagos State House of Assembly Legislative Service Commission Law.

He expressed confusion over his sudden suspension, stating that he was never given prior notice or accused of any wrongdoing.

“With the court’s order reinstating me as Clerk of the House, the illegality and legislative rascality by the lawmakers have been nullified,” he said.

Onafeko emphasized that the court’s decision had validated his return to office.

He noted, “By implication, the court has ordered that I resume my duties as Clerk pending the hearing of the Motion on Notice for Interlocutory Injunction already filed in the suit.”

“The order has been duly served on the concerned parties.”

Onafeko hailed the ruling as a triumph for justice and due process, stressing that the judiciary remains a pillar of protection for those facing oppression.

He said, “This is a victory for the rule of law and the ethos of a civil society. The court remains the last hope of the common man, including the oppressed.”