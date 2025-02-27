Recuse Yourself From Emefiele’s Trial – Ugochinyere Tells Judge

A member of the House of Representatives, Ikenga Ugochinyere, has called on Justice Rahman Oshodi, the Judge of the Lagos State Special Offences Court handling the trial of the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, to allow another judge preside over the case.

Oshodi reportedly dismissed a request for his recusal from the ongoing trial of Emefiele, insisting that the allegations of bias raised by the defence were unsubstantiated,

The defence, led by Olalekan Ojo, had on Monday orally applied for the judge to recuse himself, arguing that his previous rulings suggested a likelihood of bias.

Reacting to the development, via a press statement, on Thursday, Ugochinyere argued that the application to recuse himself was the right thing to do.

He said: “the judge having allegedly said allegations have been proved even when the trial has not gone through cross examination is a blow to principles of natural justice and the accused is deemed innocent until proven guilty.

“The application to recuse himself was the right thing and he should have honoured it and allowed an air of impartiality to exist in the trial and I urge the the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to advice accordingly.

“I hereby strongly advise the accused to appeal the decision as the principle of justice is rooted not in the judgement itself but in the believe that manifest justice have been done.

“For emphasis, the principle of presumption of innocence in Nigeria is that a person is considered innocent until proven guilty. This means that the burden of proof is on the prosecution.

“Poignantly, the 1999 constitution of Nigeria states that ‘every person who is charged with a criminal offence shall be presumed to be innocent until he is proved guilty’. The prosecution must prove the accused’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

“If the prosecution fails to prove the charges, the accused is acquitted. Also, the accused has the right not to be publicly referred to as guilty.

“The accused has the right to a fair hearing. The accused has the right to legal representation.

“Consequently, it is within the right of the presumably accused, Godwin Emefiele who devoted his life – energy and time in serving the country to seek fair hearing in the allegations standing against him through legal representation as guaranteed by the Constitution to ask the Judge to recuse himself.

“The onus is now on Justice Rahman Oshodi, the Judge of the Lagos State Special Offences Court to recuse himself to allow another Judge to allow preside over allegations of manifest bias.

“Until that is done, the Hon. Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Lagos State Special Offences Court can not be absolved of perceived biasness which portends danger for the country’s judiciary, hence the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court must advice accordingly.”