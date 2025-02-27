Ramadan 2025: Sultanate Council Announce Date To Begin Search For New Moon Of Ramadan

The Sultanate Council, Sokoto, has announced Friday 28th February, 2025, as the start date of the search for the new Moon of Ramadan 1446AH.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed by Wazirin Sokoto and Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu.

The statement called on Muslims to look out for the new Moon of Ramadan on Friday and report any sighting to their nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to the Sultan of Sokoto and President General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar for formal announcement.

The statement adds that if the new Crescent is sighted the following phone numbers could be contacted for onward communication to the Sultanate Council:

1. 08037157100

2. 08066303077

3. 08035965322

4. 08099945903

5. 07067146900

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has asserted that the Nigerian economy is getting better.

Speaking on Wednesday at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, President Tinubu said he is happy food prices are coming down even as Ramadan approaches.

According to him, the rest of the world is amazed by the good things happening in Nigeria. He added that stability is returning to the economy, and there are noticeable improvements.