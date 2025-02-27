Popular Actor And Wife Found Dead At Home

Popular Hollywood actor, Gene Hackman, and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, are dead.

Naija News learnt that the couple and their dog were found dead in their New Mexico home on Wednesday afternoon, February 26, 2025.

Confirming the incident to ABC News on Thursday, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer, Denise Avila, said the couple was found during a welfare check after their neighbour called concerning their well-being.

The officials said there was no immediate indication of foul play in the death of the couple.

Hackman, known for his iconic roles in The French Connection, The Conversation, and The Royal Tenenbaums, passed away at the age of 95.

In other news, veteran Nollywood actor, John Amaefule, has been admitted to the hospital following a stroke.

The development was confirmed in a post on Instagram by fellow actor, Stanley Ontop.

Stanley Ontop claims that Amaefule was admitted to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), located in the capital of Imo State, Owerri.

The public was asked for financial assistance by the actor, who is experiencing a stroke on the left side of his brain.