PDP’s Anambra Governorship Primary Election Holds April 5

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced that the party’s governorship primary election for the Anambra gubernatorial election will be held on 5th April.

Naija News reports that this was contained in a letter signed by the party’s National Chairman, Iliya Umar Damagum and the National Secretary, Sunday Udeh-Okoye, on Monday, addressed to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Yakubu Mahmood.

“We write to inform the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has approved its timetable and schedule of activities for the upcoming governorship primary election in Anambra State,” it read.

According to the letter, the ward congress to elect 3-man ad-hoc ward delegates will be held on Thursday, March 20 – Friday, March 21, 2025.

Local government area congresses to elect 1 national delegate per council area will be held on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

The gubernatorial primary (candidate nomination)will be held on Saturday, April 5, 2025. It added that the primary election will be indirect election.

“The Commission should please note that our mode of primary is indirect. We shall continue to update the commission in this regard.

“This notification is in pursuant to Section 82(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022 of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and is for the commission’s information and necessary action,” it added.