Osun: Adeleke Sets Up Panel Of Enquiry On Esa Oke, Ayegunle Chieftaincy Dispute

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has approved the formation of an inquiry panel to address the recent chieftaincy conflict between the towns of Esa Oke and Ido Ayegunle within the Obokun local government area of Osun State.

The Governor had previously committed to establishing this committee during his visit to both towns amid recent communal disturbances.

Accompanied by senior state officials, Governor Adeleke expressed his disapproval of the property damage incurred and pledged to investigate the underlying issues to achieve a thorough, conclusive resolution.

The panel will be led by the Governor’s Special Adviser on House of Assembly Matters, Rt. Hon Ropo Oyewole.

Additional members of the panel include the Governor’s Special Adviser on Security Matters, Barrister Samuel Ojo; a representative from the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice; the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Integration, M.O. Oyedeji; and the Director of Staff Welfare from the Public Service Office, J. Amusan.

The Deputy Director of Chieftaincy Affairs in the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Adeola Ajekigbe, will serve as the secretary of the panel.

The terms of Reference are as follows:

(a) To determine the remote and immediate causes of the crisis which broke out on January 30, 2025, immediately after the state executive council approved the appointment of Prince Oluwatimileyin Oluyemi Ajayi as the Olojudo of Ido-Ayegunle in Obokun local Government.

(b) To recommend to government measures that will bring about lasting peace in the area ;

(c) To assess the damages on both towns and recommend remediation measures;

(d) Any other matter as determined by the panel which will aid in the delivery of its assignment;

(d) To submit its recommendation to the government within two (2) weeks of its inauguration.

A statement signed and released Thursday by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, noted that the panel is to submit its recommendation to the government within two (2) weeks of its inauguration.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon Dosu Babatunde, has also announced that the panel’s inauguration is scheduled for March 4th, 2025, at the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Osogbo.