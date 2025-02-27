Oladoja Emerges As New NANS President

Olushola Oladoja has been elected as the National President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

Naija News understands that a postgraduate student at the University of Jos, Oladoja, secured 300 votes, successfully overcoming his primary competitors, Salauhudeen Suleiman from the University of Abuja and Gambo Abubakar from Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai.

The election took place on Wednesday at the Old Parade Ground in Abuja, with participation from over 358 student leaders, including presidents of Students’ Union Governments from various higher education institutions nationwide.

The event was supervised by Comrade Suleiman Sariki, who led the NANS Convention Committee. Several delegates characterized the election as transparent and credible, praising the organizers for executing a seamless process.

Meanwhile, Nigerian businessman, Cosmas Maduka, has argued that the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, would also have ended the fuel subsidy regime on his first day in office like President Bola Tinubu did if he had won the election.

The Coscharis Group founder argued further that there is nothing Peter Obi would have done differently or better than Tinubu if he was the one who won the 2023 presidential election in the country.

Naija News reports that Maduka made the submission while speaking on the Mic On podcast with Seun Okinbaloye on Saturday.

He stressed that the economic realities in Nigeria would have forced whoever emerged as president to take some drastic decisions and policies.

“People have asked me, will Peter Obi have done anything different if he won the election? I said no. He would have removed subsidy from day one also,” he said.

Maduka, however acknowledged the economic hardship brought about as a result of the policies introduced by the government and urged the government to reinvest subsidy savings into infrastructure to benefit the wider public.

He argued that anything short of that would leave the economy worse off.