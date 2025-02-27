Oba Elegushi’s Security Detail Withdrawn Amid ‘Controversial Return’ Of Obasa As Lagos Speaker

The security detail of the Elegushi of Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, Oba Alayeluwa Saheed Ademola Elegushi, have reportedly been withdrawn.

This development is coming amidst the political tussle surrounding the the leadership of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

According to The Whistler, the withdrawal of the monarch’s security aides may not be unconnected to the recent impeachment of Mudashiru Obasa as the Speaker of the state assembly.

Naija News reports that on Thursday, weeks after being removed from office over allegations of gross misconduct and abuse of power, Obasa returned as Speaker.

His deputy, Mojisola Meranda, had been sworn in as Speaker following his impeachment on January 13, 2025.

The political crisis deepened as security aides attached to Meranda were withdrawn on Thursday, facilitating Obasa’s return to office.

Obasa, accompanied by security personnel, re-entered the assembly complex and declared himself the legitimate leader of the parliament

Meanwhile, some members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have rejected the decision of the embattled former Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, to hold a plenary session with them.

Naija News learnt that Obasa is currently presiding over plenary with four other members at the chamber after security personnel forcefully opened the door.

The plenary commenced at 3.pm and was still ongoing till about 3.30 pm.

However, over 26 other House of Assembly Members who were around refused to enter the chamber in apparent loyalty and support to the substantive Speaker, Mojisola Meranda.