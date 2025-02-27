NPFL Updates: Salisu Celebrates Nasarawa United’s Win Over Remo Stars, Kano Pillars Hail Musa

Nasarawa United’s head coach, Salisu Yusuf, expressed pride in his team’s performance following their impressive 1-0 victory over Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) leaders Remo Stars at the Lafia City Stadium on Wednesday.

The match saw forward Anas Yusuf net the solitary goal just five minutes before the half-hour mark, marking his 14th NPFL goal of the season.

Yusuf, recently appointed as the head coach after the departure of Kabiru Dogo, emphasized that this victory is vital for boosting the team’s morale as they aim to avoid relegation.

“This result is a significant achievement for us, especially considering the tight schedule leading up to this game,” Yusuf told the club’s media outlet.

“We only had a couple of days to prepare due to fatigue management. During this limited time, I focused on instilling my game plans into the players.”

The team capitalized on their pressing strategy to secure the goal, and Yusuf sees great potential for further development. “Our next step will be enhancing team cohesion, ensuring the players understand one another better on the field,” he added.

While acknowledging Remo Stars’ status as NPFL leaders, Yusuf pointed out that his team effectively neutralized their attacking threats throughout the match. “I’m incredibly proud of our boys’ performance against such strong opponents. My primary goal is to lead this team away from relegation, and I truly believe that we can achieve this.”

Currently, Nasarawa United sit in 17th place on the NPFL table with 30 points and looks forward to their next league game against Abia Warriors on Sunday.

In response to the game, Remo Stars’ head coach, Daniel Ogunmodede, commended Nasarawa United’s performance, stating they deserved the victory. Despite his team entering the match as favourites, they were unable to break through the host team’s solid defence.

“Our players gave their best effort today, but unfortunately, it didn’t yield the desired result,” Ogunmodede reflected. “Nasarawa United required the points more than we did, and they played exceptionally well. It’s surprising to see them struggling in the league standings given their capabilities.”

Ogunmodede recognized the opposition’s determination, saying, “They put in the hard work and earned the win. We, on the other hand, struggled to create significant scoring opportunities.”

On another note, Kano Pillars have lauded their veteran striker, Ahmed Musa, following a standout performance in their 1-0 victory over Akwa United during matchday 26.

Musa’s impressive display not only earned him the Man of the Match award but also demonstrated his continued influence on the team’s campaign.

Kano Pillars highlighted Musa’s exceptional ability to control the game with his skill and leadership. Despite joining the team later in the season and missing several matches due to injury, Musa has already scored six goals and contributed significantly to the team’s overall performance.