‘Nobody Made Me A Star, Only God’ – Funke Akindele Declares

Nollywood actress cum movie producer, Funke Akindele, has credited her success in the movie industry to God.

Naija News reports that the thespian, while speaking at the Media Independent Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MIPAN) 2025 Media Sales Conference in Lagos, said nobody made her a star.

Funke stated that her success in the film industry was due to her hard work and dedication to the craft.

The movie star also acknowledged veteran Nigerian singer, D’banj’s significant role in her Jenifa brand.

She said, “Nobody made me a star, only God made me a star. I wrote my script, and that was it. The first ‘Jenifa’ was released in 2009, and that was the turning point.

“Amidst the buzz, a club owner reached out to host me at his club, and I met D’banj there. He asked what I was doing with the ‘Jenifa’ brand. I said, ‘I have moved on. I will do another thing.’ He said, ‘No. You have to milk it. It should not go like that. That’s a brand. Go and write another script.’ He gave me some money, and I went back and continued writing.”

Funke Akindele came into the limelight after starring in the popular sitcom, ‘I Need to Know’, which ran from 1998 to 2002. Her big break came in 2008 when she starred in the movie, Jenifa.

She holds the record for the highest-grossing producer in Nigerian cinema.