NiDCOM Welcomes 2025 Super Bowl Winner, Morotoluwa Ojomo To Lagos

The officials of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) were at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos to welcome Morotoluwa Ojomo.

Morotoluwa Ojomo, who is a Nigerian-born American football player, returned to Nigeria after celebrating his victory with the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl.

Originally from Lagos, Ojomo moved to the United States in 2009, where he distinguished himself in American football, excelling at Texas during college before advancing to the professional league.

His return to Lagos was celebrated alongside his father, Pastor Ololade Ojomo, and a supportive group of fans.

In a press statement signed by the Director of Media, Public Relations, and Protocol Unit of NiDCOM, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the chairperson and the CEO of the commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa emphasized the significant potential for growth within Nigeria’s sports sector if the contributions of its diaspora are fully harnessed.

Dabiri-Erewa who made this assertion during a reception in honour of Morotoluwa Ojomo, highlighted the critical role of knowledge-sharing, expertise, skills, and investments from Nigerians living abroad in advancing sports development in the country.

She added: “NiDCOM celebrates his [Morotoluwa Ojomo] outstanding feat, reinforcing the Commission’s commitment to recognizing and engaging Nigerians in the diaspora who continue to bring pride to the nation.

“Ojomo’s success is a reward for the resilience, hard work, and excellence that define Nigerians Globally.

“NiDCOM remains dedicated to fostering stronger ties between Nigeria and its diaspora, ensuring that their contributions to national development are recognised.”