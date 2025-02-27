NEC Meeting: Tinubu Might Belong To School Of Students Who Do Not Read Till Exam Time – Okechukwu

A founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and former Director General of Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu, has reacted to concerns over the infrequency of National Executive Committee (NEC) in the party.

Naija News reports that the recently held NEC meeting, is the first since President Tinubu assumed office on May 29, 2023.

Speaking during an appearance on Arise News, Okechukwu argued that President Tinubu understands the right timing for political action.

Using an analogy, he likened the situation to students who perform well in exams despite studying only when necessary. While acknowledging that the party should hold more regular meetings, he expressed confidence that party activities would intensify as the 2027 general elections approach.

He said, “In the studentry, both in primary, secondary or tertiary, some students that might come top of the class, they don’t read until there’s an exam. So, I think that Mr. President, the leader of the party, he knows the right time to call the shots. Maybe he belongs to the school of students that do not read until exam time. I hope there’ll be more activities in terms of the organs of the party as we approach 2027 general elections.”