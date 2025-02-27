Moment Obasa, Security Operatives Storm Lagos Assembly (Video)

The impeached Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, on Thursday, made a dramatic entrance into the Assembly Complex with a heavily armed security detail.

A viral video circulating online shows Obasa arriving with more than 11 police officers, heading straight to the Speaker’s Office, amid growing reports that security operatives attached to the current Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, had been withdrawn with immediate effect.

Some lawmakers loyal to Speaker Meranda were caught on video mocking Obasa’s arrival, referring to him as an “actor” for the manner in which he stormed the Assembly chamber.

In the footage, voices could be heard expressing confusion and disbelief over the situation, with one lawmaker asking colleagues whether to proceed to their offices or remain seated under protection.

A mild disagreement ensued, with one lawmaker insisting that they should remain seated and observe the unfolding drama, while another urged them to ignore Obasa’s actions and continue with their official duties.

Naija News reports that the development follows the restoration of security aides to Obasa, while those assigned to Speaker Meranda were withdrawn without explanation.

A source close to Obasa’s camp confirmed the security reinstatement early Thursday, fueling speculation of high-level political maneuvering.

“They have restored all Obasa’s security aides as of this morning,” the source disclosed in an interview with The Punch.

Watch the video below: