Mohamed Salah Speaks On Chances Of Winning 2025 Ballon d’Or

Liverpool’s winger, Mohamed Salah, has stressed that the possibility of winning the 2025 Ballon d’Or rests on his success in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

Mohamed Salah shared his thoughts on the upcoming 2025 Ballon d’Or award during a post-match interview after their impressive victory over Newcastle United on Wednesday, February 26.

Although the Ballon d’Or is often a hot topic among players, Salah made it clear that his primary focus lies firmly on the success of his team, Liverpool FC.

The 32-year-old Egyptian winger expressed his unwavering commitment to helping his club secure vital trophies this season, including both the Premier League and the Champions League.

Currently, Liverpool sit proudly at the top of the Premier League standings, boasting a significant 13-point lead over their nearest rivals, Arsenal.

Looking ahead, Salah and the Reds are set to compete in the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle, and they have demonstrated promise in the Champions League, progressing to the knockout stages.

When pressed about his potential candidacy for the Ballon d’Or, Salah redirected the conversation back to team ambitions. He acknowledged the honour that accompanies individual accolades but emphasized that winning as a collective is what truly matters.

Along the way, he also took a subtle jab at the awarding process by suggesting that “other factors” often influence the selection of the winner, hinting at the complexities that can surround such decisions.

Salah said, “Let’s win the Premier League and the Champions League! Because the Ballon d’Or, everybody knows sometimes [other] stuff involved there.”