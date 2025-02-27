Military Silent Over Viral Video On Neglect Of Injured Soldiers

The Defence Headquarters has yet to respond to a viral video in which a Nigerian soldier accused the military of abandoning injured personnel in hospitals across the country.

Naija News understands that the video, which is eight minutes and 14 seconds long, features an angry soldier speaking in Pidgin English, lamenting the plight of wounded troops who, according to him, have been left to cater for their medical treatment despite sustaining injuries while defending the nation.

In the footage, the soldier specifically mentioned the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna and the 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital in Maiduguri, where he claimed numerous wounded soldiers had been left without proper medical attention.

“Go to 44 [Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna] and see the number of soldiers who were injured and are treating themselves with their own money while the government is not doing anything,” he said.

He alleged that some of the affected personnel have been in hospitals since 2021 but have received little or no support from the government.

“Did they get injured in their father’s houses? Or was it not while defending this country that they sustained these injuries? Why is the government not paying them? Why is the government not treating them?” he asked.

Criticism Of Military Silence

The soldier also took a swipe at lower-ranking officers, accusing them of being complicit in the neglect of their wounded colleagues by refusing to speak up.

“Any Order Rank [soldier] who sees this video and says that what I’m saying is nonsense, it shall never be well with that person,” he declared.

Despite the growing outcry, the Defence Headquarters has remained silent on the allegations, failing to issue a formal statement addressing the claims.