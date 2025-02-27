Mikel Obi Speaks On Racism Allegations Against Jose Mourinho

Former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi has come to the defence of Fenerbahçe head coach José Mourinho amidst allegations of racism that have recently surfaced.

Mikel Obi, speaking via his podcast, slammed these accusations as “a joke” and “baseless,” expressing his disbelief at the severity of the claims.

The controversy arose following a tense match that ended in a goalless draw between Mourinho’s team and rivals Galatasaray.

After the game, Mourinho referred to the Galatasaray bench as “jumping around like monkeys,” which ignited outrage from the Turkish champions. In response to Mourinho’s comments, Galatasaray released a statement threatening to take legal action against the well-known manager.

Mikel Obi, who had the opportunity to play under Mourinho during his time at Chelsea, dismissed the allegations with fervour.

“For them to label our African dad, José Mourinho, as a racist is, for me, a complete joke. Absolute nonsense,” he remarked.

He further highlighted Mourinho’s reputation for treating everyone fairly, expressing confusion over the motives behind the allegations being made.

“This is just politics in football in Turkey,” Mikel Obi suggested, implying that the situation is influenced by factors beyond the actual comments made.

Continuing to defend Mourinho, Mikel Obi characterized him as someone who genuinely cares for all players, stating, “José Mourinho is a person who loves everybody. He’s a beautiful human being, one of the most straightforward individuals you could ever encounter. He speaks his mind without filters.”

Furthermore, he included the affection Mourinho showed towards his former players like Didier Drogba and Michael Essien, noting how the coach regarded them as his own children. Mikel Obi concluded, “For me, the comments surrounding this situation are utterly unfounded, and I’d rather not delve further into it.”