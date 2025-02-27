Meranda Has Declared Her Resignation – Obasa Gives Details

The impeached Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has said the substantive Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, had stepped down as the parliament leader.

Naija News reports that Obasa on Thursday stormed the Assembly complex after his security details were restored while those of Meranda were withdrawn before they were subsequently restored.

Obasa, presided over the State House of Assembly’s plenary session with four lawmakers in attendance while others rejected him.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television, Obasa claimed that Meranda resigned at the peace meeting held at the Lagos House in Marina last weekend.

He said: “At the meeting held in Marina, which saw the attendance of all party leaders, it was made clear, with hopes that all members were present, that Meranda herself declared her resignation. She made it known that she has stepped down.

“Now, when someone resigns from office, the associated paraphernalia is taken away. So, the question arises: Have you also resigned? Because we understand that part of the arrangement is for you to step down as well.

“Let them present the resignation letter. And if I were to resign, would I still be here? I’m sure you’d still address me as Speaker, even though we’ve never had a conversation before.”