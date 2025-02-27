Lobbying Intensifies In Ondo As Gov Aiyedatiwa Makes Fresh Appointments

Following Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s official inauguration as Ondo State’s seventh democratically elected governor, intense lobbying has begun as politicians jostle for appointments in his administration.

Naija News recalls that Aiyedatiwa, representing the All Progressives Congress (APC), secured a decisive victory in the November 16, 2024, governorship election, winning across all 18 local government areas. He defeated 19 opponents, including his main challenger, Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Investigations by Daily Trust reveal heightened expectations among politicians and supporters who contributed to Aiyedatiwa’s win. Many are eager to see who will be named commissioners and key officials in the administration.

The Ondo State Government House in Alagbaka has become a focal point for political maneuvering, with individuals leveraging connections, seeking endorsements from religious leaders, traditional rulers, and influential figures to secure positions.

Political Alignments and Power Struggles

Reports indicate that former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, whose backing was instrumental in Aiyedatiwa’s victory, has submitted a list of his loyalists for consideration. Meanwhile, others are vying for roles in the State House of Assembly and National Assembly.

Aspiring appointees are also engaging Aiyedatiwa’s close allies within and beyond the state, hoping to be considered for roles as commissioners, special advisers, and agency heads. Some APC members have even taken their lobbying efforts to Abuja, seeking support from federal ministers, National Assembly members, and the presidency.

This intense pressure has put the governor in a difficult position, with APC leaders urging him to reward party loyalists. A party insider emphasized the need to recognize individuals who played a crucial role in securing victory for the party, particularly in light of Aiyedatiwa’s inaugural speech, where he extended an olive branch to the opposition.

Despite these pressures, Aiyedatiwa is reportedly taking a cautious approach, aiming to strike a balance in his appointments to satisfy both political supporters and influential backers. Sources suggest he is also keen on appointing competent technocrats and young professionals to drive his administration’s agenda.

Key Appointments and Cabinet Reshuffle

Since taking office, Aiyedatiwa has yet to unveil his full cabinet list. Last month, he dissolved the cabinet inherited from the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, instructing members to hand over government assets. However, he retained Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kayode Ajulo (SAN), and Commissioner for Finance, Omowunmi Isaac, citing the critical nature of their positions.

Despite the ongoing lobbying, the governor has made key appointments. Dr. Taiwo Fasoranti, son of Afenifere leader Chief Reuben Fasoranti, was named Secretary to the State Government (SSG). A medical doctor from Akure South LGA, Fasoranti previously chaired the Ondo State Hospitals Management Board.

Additionally, Aiyedatiwa reappointed Kayode Ajulo as Attorney General and Omowunmi Isaac as Finance Commissioner. Four special advisers—Johnson Alabi (Power), Seun Osamaye (Women Affairs), Bola Taiwo (Union Matters & Special Duties), and Simidele Odimayo (Health)—were also named. Engr. Abiola Olawoye, formerly the governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Infrastructure, was promoted to Special Adviser on Infrastructure, Lands, and Housing.

Aiyedatiwa has urged his appointees to “hit the ground running” in delivering effective governance, even as political maneuvering for remaining positions continues.