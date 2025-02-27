Liverpool Make Moves To Replace Mohamed Salah With Ademola Lookman

Liverpool have initiated discussions regarding the potential acquisition of Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman this summer, viewing him as a likely successor to Egyptian winger, Mohamed Salah.

According to reports from Sky Sports Switzerland, the Reds have taken significant steps towards securing Ademola Lookman, 27, who has been in extraordinary form this season, racking up 17 goals and providing seven assists in just 29 matches across all competitions.

In addition to Liverpool, Arsenal have shown interest by making inquiries about the reigning CAF Player of the Year. However, their pursuit has not matched the intensity of Liverpool’s, who see Lookman as an ideal candidate to fill the substantial void that would be left if Salah exits Anfield after the current season.

Speculation about Lookman’s future at Atalanta has intensified recently, sparked by a public fallout with manager Gian Piero Gasperini. This disagreement arose after Lookman missed a crucial penalty during a Champions League clash against Club Brugge, causing frustration within the team.

Atalanta are reportedly open to selling Ademola Lookman for around €65 million (£53.8 million), with top European clubs closely monitoring the situation.

It’s not just Liverpool that has expressed interest; both Newcastle United and Manchester United are also contenders for his signature. TEAMtalk notes that Newcastle have already sent scouts to evaluate Lookman in action, drawn to his versatility that allows him to excel as both a winger and a central striker.

Since his transfer to Atalanta from RB Leipzig in 2022, Lookman has solidified his reputation as one of the most formidable attackers in Serie A. He has amassed a remarkable tally of 49 goals and 23 assists in 107 competitive outings for La Dea.

Lookman’s reputation soared last season after he scored a historic hat-trick in Atalanta’s triumphant Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen. Following that, he led Nigeria to the Africa Cup of Nations final, culminating in his being honoured as Africa’s best player in 2024.

Beginning his Premier League journey with Everton in 2017, Lookman has since had stints at RB Leipzig and Fulham. His familiarity with the English football landscape makes him an enticing option for Liverpool, especially as they gear up for a potential future without their Egyptian superstar.

Salah’s future continues to hang in the balance, with his contract due to expire in 2025 and ongoing discussions around new terms appearing stagnant. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian clubs are reportedly keen on the prolific forward, who nearly made a switch to Al-Ittihad last summer.

Liverpool’s new sporting director, Richard Hughes, along with head coach Arne Slot, are actively crafting contingency plans, and Lookman has emerged as a top candidate. His proven goal-scoring prowess, versatility across various attacking roles, and experience in high-pressure scenarios position him as a potentially invaluable asset for the club’s future.

Additionally, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, and Inter Milan are keeping a close eye on Lookman’s situation, with PSG having previously expressed interest during the last summer transfer window.