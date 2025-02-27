List Of Lagos Lawmakers Present As Obasa Presides Over Plenary

Impeached Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, presided over the Assembly’s plenary session on Thursday, marking his return to the legislative chamber weeks after his removal.

Naija News reports that Obasa arrived at the House shortly after his security details were reinstated, while those of Speaker Mojisola Meranda were withdrawn in preparation for his reinstatement.

His return was described as triumphant, as he stepped into the Assembly for the first time since his impeachment by 36 lawmakers on January 13. Obasa had challenged his removal, arguing that the process was illegal, and subsequently took the matter to court.

During Thursday’s session, he presided over a plenary attended by a handful of lawmakers, including Hon. Nuraini Akinsanya, Hon. Yinka Eso, Hon. Jubreel Kareem, and Hon. Noheem Adams.

In his address, Obasa emphasized the crucial role of the legislative arm in sustaining democracy.

Earlier, Obasa was quoted as saying, “I’ve never been removed. Impeachment or removal is democratic and constitutional, but in doing that, you must follow due process. I am not against that. If I do that, then I am not democratic.”