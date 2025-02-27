Lagos Assembly Crisis: Obasa Faces Rejection As Lawmakers Refuse To Enter Chamber For Plenary

Some members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have rejected the decision of the embattled former Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, to hold a plenary session with them.

Naija News learnt that Obasa is currently presiding over plenary with four other members at the chamber after security personnel forcefully opened the door.

The plenary commenced at 3.pm and was still ongoing till about 3.30 pm.

However, over 26 other House of Assembly Members who were around refused to enter the chamber in apparent loyalty and support to the substantive Speaker, Mojisola Meranda.

Naija News reported that Obasa, on Thursday, made a dramatic entrance into the Lagos Assembly Complex with a heavily armed security detail.

A viral video circulating online shows Obasa arriving with more than 11 police officers, heading straight to the Speaker’s Office, amid growing reports that security operatives attached to the current Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, had been withdrawn with immediate effect.

Some lawmakers loyal to Speaker Mojisola Meranda were caught on video mocking Obasa’s arrival, referring to him as an “actor” for the manner in which he stormed the Assembly chamber.