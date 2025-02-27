Labour Party Is Worse Than APC And PDP – Valentine Ozigbo

An All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Anambra State, Valentine Ozigbo, has said his defection to the ruling party would help him fulfill his plan for the state.

Naija News reports that Ozigbo, who defected from the Labour Party to the APC last week, said he started seeing the Labour Party as worse than the APC and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In an interview with Arise News on Wednesday, Ozigbo stated that his defection to the APC would guarantee his chances of winning the 2025 Anambra governorship election.

“I have never been in doubt that I will be able to defeat Soludo, even if I take any party, because of the rising momentum that we’ve garnered, the grassroots base that we have. And like I said to you, a lot of people are not quite comfortable with this nature and style of governance. And so, but there’s also a need to have a structure that can enable you to protect the win when it does happen. Because here we are, again, an incumbent, if it was a neutral ground, it’s okay,” he said.

The former PDP governorship candidate noted that APC being the ruling party at the federal level would help him deliver his promises to Ndi Anambra. He said if he ran for the governorship position under a small party, his chances of success would be small.

“If you try to run under a smaller party, you’re going to spend a lot of resources, which you may not even have, and the probability of success will be very low. And so, APC needed also somebody like me, who would not only bring the base of support and win on ground; there’s also something I found fascinating, which is, if we have APC and the leadership at the national level, federal level, and I have a lot of ideas what I want to really unfold. I want to build a better synergy. I want to be able to connect to the grid. I want to be able to make this a proper win-win for Anambra people. And the battle about future elections, let’s deal with the imminent right now. Let’s get into the office,” he stated.

A former ally of Peter Obi, Ozigbo dismissed that he would change his principles if he won the governorship seat of the APC. He noted that the issue in the Labour Party showed they are worse than the PDP and APC.

“And guess what? In my conclusion, I started seeing Labour as worse than APC and PDP combined because of the nature of the issues there. If I get into APC and win and become governor of Anambra under APC, I don’t see the concern people raise about APC changing me. I would rather inspire change from within to get people to actually now begin to appreciate value and love for the party,” he added.