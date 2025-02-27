Kidnapped Benue Students: We’ve Taken Some Actions – Police

The Nigeria Police have said actions are being taken to rescue the four kidnapped students of the Federal University of Agriculture, also known as J.S. Tarka University, in Benue State.

Naija News reports that the Force Headquarters Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated this on Thursday.

He said the Force Headquarters was also in communication with the Benue Police Command. He clarified that the Police cannot update its operations to rescue the four kidnapped female students for security reasons.

“The Force Headquarters has been in contact with the Benue State command on this incident. We have taken some actions on it, and we are sure the students will be rescued. We can’t be updating the public on the efforts made so far online. Such could be counterproductive. We are not insensitive to this case. Rescue operation is sensitive and tactical,” he said.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International has condemned the kidnapping of the four female students. The international human rights group called on President Bola Tinubu to intensify action to ensure the students are rescued from their abductors.

Amnesty International stated that the consistent failure of the government’s authorities to arrest abductions targeting schools would discourage school enrollment.

“Amnesty International strongly condemns gunmen’s abduction of 4 female students from their hostel at J.S. Tarka University, Makurdi, Benue state. President Bola Tinubu and his government must urgently address the country’s spate of abductions targeting educational institutions.

“The consistent failure of the Nigerian authorities to stem the tide of abductions targeting institutions of learning means that some could miss out on education, as fear of abductions compelled authorities to close hundreds of rural schools,” a brief statement on the groups 𝕏 handle read on Thursday.