Just In: Tension Heightens As Obasa Set To Return As Lagos Assembly Speaker

Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, who was impeached as Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly on January 13, 2025, is poised to make a return to the position.

Sources indicate that Obasa’s security details have been reinstated, while those of Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, his former deputy and current Speaker, have been withdrawn.

Meranda, who made history as the first female Speaker of the Lagos Assembly following Obasa’s removal, has not officially stepped down. However, her tenure appears to have been decided over the weekend after key leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) intervened in the crisis.

Among those involved in resolving the dispute were former APC National Chairman Chief Bisi Akande, former Osun State Governor Chief Olusegun Osoba, former Commissioner for Justice Dr. Muiz Banire, members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), and several lawmakers.

During the meeting, Meranda was reportedly asked to vacate her position, clearing the way for Obasa’s reinstatement.

“In truth, what they said was that Obasa’s removal was illegal and the lawmakers were directed at the meeting to go and return him,” a source familiar with the discussions revealed to Daily Trust.

The specific timeline for the House’s reconvening to implement the leadership change remains unclear.

Two weeks ago, Meranda had indefinitely adjourned plenary after a commotion broke out in the Assembly following an invasion by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).