Lagos Assembly Crisis: Police Commissioner To Address Journalists

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Jimoh Moshood, will on Thursday evening address journalists.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement released by the Command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin.

He wrote: “You are cordially invited to a press briefing by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Moshood Jimoh, scheduled for Thursday, February 27, 2025 at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja at 4pm prompt.”

The press briefing may be connected to the crisis rocking the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Recall that security aides attached to impeached Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa were on Thursday restored, while those assigned to the current Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, had been withdrawn with immediate effect.

A source close to Obasa’s camp confirmed the development, revealing that his security aides were reinstated earlier in the morning.

“They have restored all Obasa’s security aides as of this morning,” the source disclosed in an interview with the Punch.

The restoration of Obasa’s security personnel comes just hours after all police escorts assigned to Speaker Meranda and those securing the legislative complex were withdrawn, sparking serious safety concerns.

Confirming the withdrawal of Meranda’s security details, her Special Adviser on Information, Victor Ganzallo, expressed deep concern, warning that the decision leaves the Speaker and the Assembly complex exposed to potential threats.

“As we speak, all security has been withdrawn from the Speaker, and she is now on her own,” Ganzallo stated