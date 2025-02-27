Just In: Akpoti-Uduaghan Vows To Break Silence On Senate Controversy Under Akpabio On Live TV

The Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has hinted at explosive revelations regarding recent developments in the Nigerian Senate under the leadership of Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

In a post on 𝕏 (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, the lawmaker stated that she had deliberately refrained from making public comments about issues within the Red Chamber but is now ready to break her silence.

Naija News reports that her statement follows a heated clash with Akpabio last week over seating rearrangement in the Senate. Akpoti-Uduaghan accused the Senate President of undermining her contributions in the legislative chamber.

Akpoti-Uduaghan revealed that a petition had been brought against her by an undisclosed group, which she plans to address publicly.

She further announced that she would love to appear on TV to discuss the matter in detail.

Sharing the petition on 𝕏, she wrote, “Good morning, fellow Nigerians. This petition was brought to my notice a few hours ago.

“In as much as I have refrained from publicly speaking on matters and a lot of occurrences at the Senate under Senate President Akpabio, it’s about time I break my silence.

“@ARISEtv set a date, and I shall be in your studio in person. Spare no questions.”

The outspoken senator also called on Nigerians to join the interview, stating that she would insist on the probe being covered live to ensure transparency.

She added, “To Nigerians, please be sure to join the probe, which I shall insist would be covered live.

“The next few days and weeks shall be interesting but will shape the standard and quality of Nigeria’s leadership.”

Background: The Akpabio-Akpoti-Uduaghan Clash

Akpoti-Uduaghan has been at loggerheads with Senate President Godswill Akpabio following a controversial rearrangement of her seat in the Senate chamber.

During the heated exchange, she insisted that she had been deliberately sidelined in the Senate, while Akpabio maintained that the seating arrangement was at his discretion as Senate President.

The situation escalated when Akpabio ordered the Sergeant-at-Arms to remove her from the chamber, a move that has continued to spark reactions from political observers and Nigerians.