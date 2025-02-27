“I Don’t Know What You Are Talking About, I Was Never Impeached As Lagos Assembly Speaker” – Obasa Declares

The member representing Agege Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has declared that he was never impeached from his position as the Speaker of the House.

Naija News reports that Obasa made the submission on Thursday following his appearance at the Assembly Complex for the first time since his removal on January 13, 2025.

His return was marked by the presence of heavily armed security operatives, including personnel from the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Speaking to newsmen, the lawmaker declared that his removal was unconstitutional and didn’t follow due process, hence, he remains the authentic Speaker of the Lagos State House of Asembly.

He added that he has no intention of victimizing anyone as he and other lawmakers in the House have always worked together for the good of Lagos State.

Obasa said: “I have told you repeatedly, I have never been removed, there’s nothing like impeachment, so I don’t know what you are saying. I’m saying this openly, the impeachment was undemocratic and unconstitutional.

“I am not against being removed. If I do that, then I’m not democratic, but all we are saying is let us go through the normal process and achieve that so if we do, fine.

“I am not against anybody, I am not against anybody. All my colleagues, they’ve always been my brother, they have always been loyal, they’ve been dedicated, you know strong commitment to serve the people of Lagos and we’ll continue to do that together.

“I have no reservations, nothing against anybody and no intention of victimization.

Obasa also denied having any case in court about who the legitimate Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly is.

No Division In APC

Speaking further, Obasa maintained that the current happenings in the Lagos Assembly have not caused any disaffection within the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, APC is a family party.

“Our family is one; we are all brothers and sisters. It’s a family party. Everybody is entitled to his or her opinion,” he concluded.